Vijayawada: Bhavani Deeksha to begin from Nov 23

Vijayawada: Bhavani Deeksha, the second largest annual celebration atop Indrakeeladri after Dasara festivities will commence from November 23rd on Karthika Suddha Ekadasi and will continue till January 7th, 2024 on Margasira Ekadasi. The 41-day full Mandala Deeksha (Mala Dharana) will commence from November 23rd and will continue for five days till November 27 on full moon day.

Likewise, the 21-day Artha Mandala Deeksha will begin from December 13th-17th. Similarly, the relinquishment of the sacred Deeksha will start from January 3rd and will continue for five days till January 7th.

The entire Deeksha Mahostavam will culminate on January 7th after offering Agni Prathistapana, Satha Chandiyagam and Giripradakshina and Maha Poornahoothi.

Priest of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam will confer the Bhavani Deeksha to the devotees from November 23rd to 27th.

Kalasa Jyothi Mohastavam will also be observed on December 26th at 6.30 from Sri Siva Rama Krishna Kshetram of Satyanarayanapuram in Vijayawada.

To mark the Karthika Masam, special pujas and sevas will be offered at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam from November 13th to December 12th.

Gajula (Bangles) Utsavam on November 15th, Sri Saraswathi Yagam on 16th, Nagula Chavihi on 17th, Sri Valli Devasena Sametha Sri Subramanyeswara Swamy varla Kalynotsavam on 18th, Bilavarachana on 20 and 23rd, Kotideepotsavam (Karthika Poornima) on 26th and other sevas will be observed atop Indrakeeladri at Sri Kanaka Durga Temple. Special pujas and sevas will continue till January 16th.