Vijayawada: Bhavani Deeksha Viramana Mahotsavam concludes

Vijayawada: The five-day Bhavani Deeksha Viramana Mahotsavam, commenced on December 25, was concluded on a grand note at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri here on Wednesday.

Deeksha Viramana was concluded after the priests performed Purnahuti at Yagasaala. Amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns, the temple priests performed the Homam. It's estimated that three lakh devotees have visited the temple for the Deeksha Viramana in five days.

The temple administration has made elaborate arrangements to provide hassle-free darshan to the devotees and for relinquishment of Deeksha.

The vicinity of Indrakeeladri reverberated with chants and slogans, 'Jai Bhavani, Jai Jai Bhavani' as Bhavanis stormed in large numbers to relinquish their 'Deeksha'.

Thousands of Bhavani devotees, after taking a holy dip in Krishna River, visited Kanaka Durga temple and performed special pujas to the Goddess to mark Deeksha Viramana. 'Giri Pradakshana' was one of the important rituals performed by the devotees.

Temple Executive Officer D Bramarambha said the temple administration has provided free darshan with all facilities.

She said Anna Prasadam was also provided to Bhavani devotees during the five days and thanked the officials of endowments and other departments and staff for extending support for conducting Deeksha Viramana Mahotsavam peacefully.

Temple Trust Board chairman P Sominaidu and other members participated in the pujas performed on the last day.