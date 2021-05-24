Vijayawada: BJP lambasts State government for its failure to contain Covid

Vijayawada: Lambasting the failures of the State government in containing the spread of coronavirus in the State which resulted in large number of deaths, the Bharatiiya Janata Party on Sunday staged protest demonstration at the party headquarters here.

BJP leaders M Madhukar, Paturi Nagabhushanam, Bitra Venkata Sivanarayana, Shaik Baji, Adduri Sriram, Dasam Uma Maheswara Raju, Boddu Nagalakshmi and Valluri Gangadhar participated in the protest.

The BJP leaders said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy did not visit at least one hospital when the Covid-19 patients were denied admission in private hospitals and no beds were available in the government hospital.

They said that Aarogyasri scheme is being used to sell oxygen and Remdesivir in black market. No private hospital admitted Covid patients in the 50 per cent of its beds.

They alleged that since most of the private hospitals are owned by the relatives of the MPs and the MLAs, the government is not taking them over.

Referring to the State Budget, they said the allocation for health in it is very poor. Why the government did not allocate a single rupee for the medical colleges? They described the Budget as bogus which was cheating people in the name of allocation of thousands of crores of rupees to welfare.

The BJP leaders pointed out that the state government was not following the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health.

They demanded allocation and release of Rs 3,000 crore for containing the Covid in the districts. The State government should take action against the private hospitals which collect high fee from the patients.

The AP patients going to Telangana are being stopped on the borders and the state government did not take any action though the Telangana government defied the orders of the Telangana High Court. It appears YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is afraid of K Chandrashekar Rao, they wondered.

They took exception to the State government's inability in using the ventilators sent by the Centre on the pretext of lack of skilled medical personnel.