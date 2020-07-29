BJP Somu Veerraju assures support to Amaravati ryots

Vijayawada: The leaders of Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti Joint Action Committee Siva Reddy, Tiriupati Rao and RV Swamy met BJP State president Somu Veerraju in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday and apprised him of the 225-day long struggle they had launched for the continuation of the capital city at Amaravati.



The JAC leaders said in a statement here on Wednesday that they congratulated Somu Veerraju over his appointment as the BJP state president.

They said that Veerraju expressed happiness as they travelled all the way to Rajamahendravaram for meeting him. Veerraju is reported to have told them that he was aware of the long struggle they are waging for the capital city.

He told the JAC leaders that several development projects like four-lane road from Vijayawada to Machilipatnam, Vijayawada outer ring road for the development of Machilipatnam port, completion of two flyovers in Vijayawada city, AIIMS near Mangalagiri, Agriculture University in Guntur and others were taken up by the Central government keeping in view the development of the capital city at Amaravati.

The new BJP State president assured the JAC leaders that the party would not tolerate if any injustice was done to the farmers and farm labourers. He also said that it was not proper to take a decision to introduce three capitals in the name of decentralisation.

Veerraju assured the JAC leaders that the BJP would always support them, the JAC leaders said.