Vijayawada: Call to propagate need for eye donation

Vijayawada: Golla Narayana Rao, secretary of Comrade GRK-Polavarapu Sanskrutika Samiti, exhorted people to take up propaganda on eye donation widely to bring back eyesight to as many people as possible. He inaugurated the exhibition on awareness of eye donation, organised by Swetcha Gora Eye Bank at the Atheist Centre here on Monday.



Addressing the gathering, G Narayana Rao said that while several lakhs of people were suffering with blindness, people are superstitious to donate eyes after the death of their kith and kin. “If the government and the voluntary service organisations worked in tandem, the corneal blindness could be completely eradicated,” he said.

Narayana Rao complimented the Swetcha Gora Eye Bank for providing eyesight to about 900 persons so far. Later, he pledged his eyes to the Eye Bank.

Dr G Samaram, executive director of Eye Bank, said the exhibition would be kept open from morning to evening for the visitors till September 8. He said that there would be competitions in essay-writing, singing songs, quiz and slogan writing from Tuesday at the Atheist centre. He appealed to the students to participate in the competitions in large numbers by contacting the organisers at 9704020303.

Vasavya Mahila Mandali secretary G Rashmi, Dr Maru, Niyanta, Advocate Bayana Herambakumar, Eye Bank manager D Ravi and others participated.