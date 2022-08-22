Vijayawada: Centenary celebrations of Raavi Sastry organised

Vijayawada (NTR District): 'Noted writer and humanist Rachakonda Viswanatha Sastry, popularly known as Raavi Sastry, has a unique quality of writing. He touched the lumpan characters in his writings, which were neglected by many of the writers,' said noted author Papineni Siva Sankar.

Appreciating that Viswanatha Sastry had a beautiful style of introduction of each and every character, he said that everyone must read his writings.

The centenary celebrations of Raavi Sastry were organised by Jashuva Samskruthika Vedika in association with Arasam, Andhra Arts Academy, Sahiti Sravanthi and Gangadhar Fine Arts at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Vignana Kendram here on Sunday evening. Penugonda Lakshminarayana said that Raavi Sastry has touched the lacunas of the system and all his writings are exceptional.

Golla Narayana Rao described Raavi Sastry's style of writing duly quoting some dialogues from the books. He said that there is no replacement for him and very few present writers like Patanjali follows his style.

Anil Dany, who presided over the meeting, said that Rachakonda Viswanatha Sastry has touched all parts of literary aspects like story, novel and drama.

Movie director C Umamaheswara Rao released two story books 'Pipeelakam' and 'Vetana Sarma' on the occasion.

New Star Modern Theatre, Vijayawada staged the story of Raavi Sastry 'Pipeelakam', which was directed by MS Chowdary.