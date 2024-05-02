Vijayawada: Chandrababu Naidu vows to protect rights of workers

Vijayawada : Greeting the workers on the occasion of May Day, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday termed it as a historic day that reflects the power of the working class who won against the exploitation of labour.

Wishing the labour on the occasion, Chandrababu Naidu tweeted through 'X' that the TDP will always be in the forefront in protecting the rights of the workers who contribute to the building of a progressive society through their hard work. As part of this labour welfare has been given top priority in the NDA election manifesto released on Tuesday, he said.

Driver enforcement organisation will be established for the welfare of the drivers in the transport sector besides providing accidental insurance, health insurance and education loan for them, Chandrababu said. This apart, with the aim of promoting drivers as the owners of the vehicles over five per cent subsidy will be provided for them on Rs 4 lakh loans to be obtained by them, he said.

Also, Rs 15,000 financial assistance will be provided for every auto, taxi and heavy vehicle driver having a badge besides truck and tipper drivers who have heavy vehicle driving licence, Chandrababu said and promised not to squeeze anything from them in the form of fines like how this government is doing. The GO 21 will be repealed to bring down the fines burden on the drivers and also efforts will be made to bring down the Green Tax being imposed by the YSRCP government, he said.



The Chandranna Bima scheme that was implemented during the TDP rule will be revived for the safety and security of unorganised labour through which Rs 5 lakh for natural deaths and Rs 10 lakh for accidental deaths will be paid, Chandrababu said.



He also promised to revive the building construction board and a separate welfare board will be set up for team workers.



Assuring the workforce to implement with a commitment all these decisions taken by the NDA, Chandrababu again wished the work force a happy May Day.

