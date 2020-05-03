Vijayawada: Children carriers of Covid-19: Expert

Vijayawada: The children are less afflicted by Covid-19 comparing with elders, says noted pediatrician Dr P V Rama Rao while addressing the online health education programme at Vasavya Nursing Home with Dr G Samaram in the chair here on Saturday.



However, the children are turning as carriers of the virus resulting in the elders falling victims of the Covid-19, the specialist said.

Elaborating the symptoms among children, Dr Rama Rao said 80 per cent of children are complaining fever, cough, cold and sore throat when they are attacked by virus.

Some of them are suffering from diarrhea and nausea while some others lose the sense of taste and smell.

He said 15 to 20 per cent of children suffer from breathing problem. In case of high fever, breathlessness and feeling weak, the children should be taken to doctor immediately. However, if it was only cough and flu they could consult telemedicine and get the treatment.

The children who are premature born, or with heart ailments, or low immunity and with chronic diseases are easily prone to Covid-19, he said.

The lactating women should not breastfeed the infants directly but the milk could be given after extracting it in a glass.

Though the children are staying home, it is better to maintain social distances. They should be given nutritious food and fruits to improve immunity. They should be encouraged to do physical exercises and also breathing exercises. The parents should spend quality with children by playing with them to make them feel happy, he said.