Vijayawada: Chinta Mohan expresses concern over plight of SC/STs

Vijayawada (NTR district) : Former MP and senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan expressed concern over the plight of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBC and Minorities in the State.

Addressing the media here on Monday, the 5-time MP from Tirupati said that the poor are in dire straits across the State and they are looking for a saviour.

The unemployed youth are not even given loans through various State Corporations to start self-employed schemes. Moreover, there are no scholarships to the students. Andhra Pradesh State is virtually in a pitiable condition, he noted. Chinta Mohan deplored, "When YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister, I felt happy that the son of his close friend Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy became the CM.

However, CM Jagan's performance is far from satisfactory." He predicted that the State government would collapse in 100 days since it is in deep crisis.

Referring to the election in Karnataka, the former MP said that Congress would garner 120 seats and assume power. In an appeal to the former Congress leaders and children of Congress stalwarts, he asked them to join the Congress party since it is high time people needed the Congress party.

Chinta Mohan condemned the overaction of former Member of Parliament Undavalli, who has been raising unnecessary controversies, and asked him to talk about Polavaram project. Mohan said that he supported his friend Ramoji Rao by all means. It is ripe time for the

Congress party to return to power, but it is sad that there are no proper leaders to lead the vast Congress cadre across the State, Chinta Mohan stated.