Vijayawada: City boy bags 1st rank in CA exams

Vijayawada: G Krishna Praneeth has emerged topper in the Chartered Accountancy final examination held in November 2019 with all India first rank. Present ICFAI Chairman Yaswasvi, then Vijayawada boy, bagged first rank in 1970.

After five decades, Vijayawada boy secured the first rank, said T S Ramamohan Rao, head of MN Rao & Associates, while addressing media here on Thursday. Krishna Praneeth thanked ICFAI for providing excellent academic inputs during the final course. Another boy V Anjaneya Vara Prasad secured all India 46th rank in the same final exams of CA final course.