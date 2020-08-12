Vijayawada: Civic chief inspects arrangements for Independence Day fete

Vijayawada: Municipal Corporation commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh along with other officials on Tuesday inspected the arrangements being made at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium for the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.



He inspected the arrangements for sitting in the gallery, parade area and pathway and other amenities provided to visitors.

He instructed the officials to ensure drinking water supply and keep the toilets clean.

Venkatesh also inspected the development works of Kabaddi, tennis court gallery, Gym building, Volleyball court etc. He also inspected the development works in DRR Indoor stadium on MG Road and VMC swimming pool in Gurunanak colony.

Chief Engineer D Mariyanna, SE Narasimha Murthy, EE Y V Koteswara Rao and others participated