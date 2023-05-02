Live
- ‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out
- Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales boosted by utility vehicles
- Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film
- Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals
- Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8
- IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match
- Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory
- New Car Launches in May: Many Top Brands are gearing up to launch their latest Models
- Tollywood Blockbuster 'Balagam' Announces World Television Premiere Date
Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy consoles MLA Malladi Vishnu
Highlights
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his condolences to MLA Malladi Vishnu on the demise of his mother Bala Tripura Sundaramma.
Vijayawada (NTR district) : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his condolences to MLA Malladi Vishnu on the demise of his mother Bala Tripura Sundaramma. The Chief Minister reached the residence of Vishnu here on Monday and paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of the MLA’s mother. The CM conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Vishnu’s family members.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS