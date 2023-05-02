Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy consoles MLA Malladi Vishnu

Vijayawada (NTR district) : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his condolences to MLA Malladi Vishnu on the demise of his mother Bala Tripura Sundaramma. The Chief Minister reached the residence of Vishnu here on Monday and paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of the MLA’s mother. The CM conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Vishnu’s family members.