Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy consoles MLA Malladi Vishnu

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paying tributes to the portrait of MLA M Vishnu’s mother at the latter’s residence in Vijayawada on Monday

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his condolences to MLA Malladi Vishnu on the demise of his mother Bala Tripura Sundaramma.

Vijayawada (NTR district) : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his condolences to MLA Malladi Vishnu on the demise of his mother Bala Tripura Sundaramma. The Chief Minister reached the residence of Vishnu here on Monday and paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of the MLA’s mother. The CM conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Vishnu’s family members.

