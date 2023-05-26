Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy invited for Maha Samprokshana of TTD temple at Jammu

Live
Highlights
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was invited to participate in the Maha Samprokshana ritual of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple built in Jammu by the TTD.
Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was invited to participate in the Maha Samprokshana ritual of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple built in Jammu by the TTD. TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy and the New Delhi-based SV Group of Temples chairman Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy called on the Chief Minister here on Thursday and extended the invitation to grace the ritual to be held from June 3 to 8.
The ritual will consist of dwajarohana, kalavahana and aradhana. The main programme will be held on June 8 in the most auspicious time of Mithuna Lagnam.
