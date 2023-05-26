Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy invited for Maha Samprokshana of TTD temple at Jammu

Vijayawada : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was invited to participate in the Maha Samprokshana ritual of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple built in Jammu by the TTD. TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy and the New Delhi-based SV Group of Temples chairman Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy called on the Chief Minister here on Thursday and extended the invitation to grace the ritual to be held from June 3 to 8.

The ritual will consist of dwajarohana, kalavahana and aradhana. The main programme will be held on June 8 in the most auspicious time of Mithuna Lagnam.