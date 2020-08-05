Vijayawada: Competitions for youth from Aug 7 to 10

Vijayawada: Youth Welfare department is conducting various competitions from August 7 to 10 for the youth in the age group of 15 to 29 to mark the International Youth Day to be celebrated on August 12.

Krishna district Collector Md Imtiaz, Joint collector (welfare) K Mohan Kumar, Krishi CEO PSR Prasad, manager U Srinivas released the poster in this regard on Tuesday.

Imtiaz speaking on the occasion, said competitions will be conducted in essay-writing, debating, quiz, poster painting and other events online. He said the interested candidates can enrol their names https://bit.IYD_KRISHNA_District.

He said the first, second and third prizes will be given to the winners. He informed that merit certificate will be send to their homes and cash prize will be deposited to the winners' bank account. He said further information can be had from ceostepkrishna@gmail.com, or 0866-2452722 and the last date for enrolment of names is August 6.

He said the colleges, educational institutions, NGOs can attend the competitions in the Zoom conference.