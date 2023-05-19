Vijayawada: Concern over increasing suicides among youth

Vijayawada (NTR district) : State Council of Higher Education chairman Prof K Hemachandra Reddy has expressed concern over the increasing suicides of youth due to love failures and involvement in activities like cricket betting. Stating that many youths are addicted to drugs and alcohol, he underlined the need to deviate the youth from vices.

He said the council is conducting many awareness programmes for the development of youth and requested psychiatrists to come forward to conduct more programmes for the personality development and skill development of the youth.

He attended as chief guest for a programme organised on ‘Songs in Telugu films-analysis’ by the Indian psychiatric society, Vijayawada chapter here on Thursday. He appealed to the psychiatrists to come forward to create a good future for the youth and divert them from the bad path.

Noted psychiatrist Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy explained the meanings of the lyrics written by noted writers Atreya, Sri Sri, Sirivennela and others and narrated how those beautiful lyrics were connected to the hearts of people.

Dr YSR University of Health Sciences vice-chancellor Dr Babji congratulated the organizers for conducting an analysis programme on film songs. Registrar of the Dr YSR University of Health Sciences Dr Radhika Reddy, Dr Naveen, Dr Pawan, Dr Vishal, Dr Vijayalakshmi and others attended the programme.