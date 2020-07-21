Vijayawada: Congress flays 'petrol' bomb on middle class

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday criticised the Centre and the state governments for dropping petrol bombs on the poor and the middle class people by raising the price of diesel and petrol frequently. It demanded relief of Rs 10,000 to the poor under the corona relief.



APCC president Dr Sake Sailajanath said in a statement here that it was nothing but outright loot of the people.

The Centre, which increased Rs 10 on petrol and Rs 13 on diesel in March, has once again increased its price in June and July continuously for 18 days. The state government also added Rs 4 of value added tax on the fuels, he deplored.

He recalled that the erstwhile TDP government also enhanced the price but slashed it by Rs 2 when people opposed it.

Wondering about the rationality in enhancing the fuel prices, the APCC president said that in fact the price should come down keeping in view the international price of crude oil.

Sailajanath said that the government should strive to improve the purchase capacity of people instead of increasing the prices of fuel.