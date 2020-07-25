Vijayawada: Cops rejoin duty after recovery from coronavirus

Vijayawada: It was happy occasion for the police personnel, who recovered from the Covid-19 and re-joined the duty under the limits of the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate on Friday.



Police personnel across the state were infected with Coronavirus during the past few months while discharging duties during the lockdown period and later. In Vijayawada Commissionerate limits too, some police personnel infected with virus and most of them are recovered and have been re-joining the duties.

Vijayawada commissioner of police B Srinivasulu welcomed the police on re-joining the duty. He greeted and handed over the dry fruits to them on the occasion. Srinivasulu has appealed to the police personnel to follow Covid guidelines and take precautions to stay safe.

He assured that the police department is with them and always cooperate with the staff. He suggested the police to wear masks, clean the hands with sanitisers and maintain physical distance.

DCP, Law and Order Vikranth Patil, DCP, Admin, Harshavardhan Raju and other officials presented. The police personnel thanked the CP on the occasion.

SP welcomes recovered cops

In Machilipatnam, six police personnel, who were infected with Covid-19, re-joined the duty on Friday. They were in 14 days quarantine in the hospitals and later home quarantined. After fully recovering, the police personnel visited the police parade grounds, where they were felicitated by the police officials.

Special Enforcement Bureau Sub-inspector of police Habeeb Basha, Mandavalli Sub-inspector of police P Vijay Kumar, Sub inspector and the police association secretary Mastan Khan, G Adilakshmi, clerk, district police office, M Raju, constable, Mandavalli, N Suresh Babu, constable, Agiripalli, L Gangadhara Rao, home guard, Nuzvid rural police station re-joined duties.

SP Ravindranath Babu handed over dry fruits and Covid-19 kits to the police personnel on the occasion. The SP addressing the gathering lauded the services of police during and after the lockdown in the district. He said six police personnel have recovered and 27 are undergoing treatment. He said the police should be psychologically very strong to defeat the Covid. He appealed to the district police to take inspiration from the recovered police personnel who are re-joining the duty. He said the police need strong determination and must maintain the Covid-19 guidelines to stay safe and continue their duties.

Additional superintendent of police Vakul Jindal, Special branch DSP Dharmendra, Bandar DSP Mahaboob Basha and other police officials attended the event and welcomed the staff for the recovery. Six cops including sub-inspectors rejoiced with the recovery and thanked the police officials for extending cooperation.