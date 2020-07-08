Vijayawada: CPM secretariat member Ch Baburao says Allot houses built under TDP regime

Vijayawada: CPM state secretariat member Ch Baburao has demanded that the State government sanction the four lakh houses constructed for the poor by the government immediately. He said the state government has announced to sanction 30 lakh houses and questioned why the YSRCP government is not sanctioning the constructed four lakh houses in the state to the beneficiaries.

He participated in the dharna staged by CPM workers near Disney land for the allotment of house sites and houses in the city. He said it is unfortunate that the houses constructed by the previous government are lying vacant while the people lost Rs 2,500 crore as they have borrowed loans to pay to the government for sanction of houses.

The CPM leader demanded that the government immediately sanction 6000 houses built in Jakkampudi Vijayawada rural to the beneficiaries and complete the pending works. He also demanded that the government rectify the errors in allocation of houses. He felt it is incorrect to stop the sanction of houses if there were lapses in construction or sanction of houses in the previous TDP rule.

Baburao said 115 acres government land is available in Ajit Singh Nagar area and it can be distributed to the poor. He said 57 acres in Disney land, 26 acres given by the railways to the VMC, 32 acres in old dumping yard is available with the government. He said the state government is distributing house site pattas to the residents of Vijayawada in Gannavaram, Kankipadu and Amaravati areas. He has demanded that the government sanction 100 square yards site to the people instead of one 48 square feet. He demanded that the State government fulfil its promise of giving house sites free of cost to the poor people.

CPM Central constituency secretary D Vishnu, district committee members Ramana Rao and K Durgarao and others participated in the protest.