Vijayawada: CRDA approves distribution of 1,134 acres as house sites to poor

Vijayawada: The 33rd meeting of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has decided to distribute house sites to poor people of Krishna and Guntur districts in 20 layouts spread over 1,134.58 acre in Amaravati subject to clearance of legal hurdles.

At a meeting of the CRDA chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Monday, it was decided to allot the house sites in Mandadam, Inavolu, Krishnayapalem, Navuluru, Kuragallu and Nidamanuru areas to 48,218 poor people who do not own houses.

The government has made changes in the CRDA Act to facilitate allotment of house sites to the poor. According to Section 41(3), (4) of the CRDA Act, government has created R5 zone and brought various lands under its jurisdiction. Government finally issued Gazette notification creating R5 zone after entertaining objections and suggestions and interacting with the public in October.

The Chief Minister directed the district collectors of Krishna and Guntur to prepare DPRs (detailed project reports) along with the lists of beneficiaries and handover them to the CRDA. The beneficiaries would be given house site pattas under the third phase of the Navaratnalu-Houses to the Poor. This is in tune with the GO issued recently allotting house sites to the poor in Amaravati.

Directing the officials to prepare an action plan to provide basic infrastructure for the construction of houses to the beneficiaries in the region, he asked them to expedite the work. The works should begin in the first week of May at least, he suggested.

Minister for municipal administration A Suresh, chief secretary Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, special chief secretary (municipal administration) Y Sri Lakshmi, special chief secretary (energy) K Vijayanand , secretary (roads and buildings) Pradyumna, CRDA commissioner Vivek Yadav and others were present.