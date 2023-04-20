Vijayawada: Divisional Railway Manager flags off 100th electric locomotive

Vijayawada (NTR district) : At a time when the Indian Railways is according major thrust to electrification, the South Central Railway (SCR) zone Vijayawada Division has marked the milestone of flagging off the 100th three-phase electric locomotive.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan has flagged off the locomotive from Electric Loco Shed (ELS) in Vijayawada on Wednesday, which was built at Chittaranjan Locomotive Works and allotted to the division.

The ELS was established in April 1981 and it was initially commissioned to maintain conventional electric locomotives, a statement shared on Thursday.

After servicing such locomotives for four decades, the loco shed is now taking up upgraded versions, 3-Phase electric locomotives, from April 2021.

Further, the shed functions as an electric locomotive power depot, performing locomotive maintenance and repair services for the Railways.

It also offers all major and minor schedules such as annual overhauling, intermediate overhauling, monthly checks and schedules to maintain the fitness of locomotives.

Currently, the Vijayawada shed holds 264 locomotives, 100 three-phase electric ones and 164 conventional electric locomotives.