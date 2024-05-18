Vijayawada: Election Commission stops e-Office upgradation

Vijayawada : The Election Commission stalled the move by state government to upgrade e-Office process. Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena reported to have directed the officials concerned to stop the upgradation process. The NIC released a schedule to take up the e-Office upgradation process from May 17 to 25.

It may be noted that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu complained to Governor on the YSRCP government’s move to upgrade e-Office system. In his letter, Chandrababu said that political parties are suspecting that the timing of the e-Office upgradation is fraught with possible mischief of deleting important files.