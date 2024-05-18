Live
- Murali may win Puthalapattu for TDP for the first time
- Hyderabad: Police arrest four for fake video
- Hyd will turn a global city soon: Uttam Kumar
- Tirumala: Padmavathi Parinayotsavam commences
- Hyderabad: Woman stages husband’s murder as heart attack, four arrested
- Rajamahendravaram: Candidates throw EC norms to wind
- TSBIE uploads IPASE hall-tickets
- Hyderabad: SBI launches cyber security awareness drive
- Vijayawada: YSRCP demands action on ‘errant’ police officials
- GHMC to host swimming championship tomorrow
Just In
Vijayawada: Election Commission stops e-Office upgradation
Highlights
The Election Commission stalled the move by state government to upgrade e-Office process.
Vijayawada : The Election Commission stalled the move by state government to upgrade e-Office process. Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena reported to have directed the officials concerned to stop the upgradation process. The NIC released a schedule to take up the e-Office upgradation process from May 17 to 25.
It may be noted that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu complained to Governor on the YSRCP government’s move to upgrade e-Office system. In his letter, Chandrababu said that political parties are suspecting that the timing of the e-Office upgradation is fraught with possible mischief of deleting important files.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS