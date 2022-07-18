Vijayawada: Ensure proper implementation of PDS, ICDS, officials told

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Food Commission Chairman Chitta Vijay Pratap Reddy and member G Krishnamma have conducted inspections at fair price shops, Anganwadi centres, ration door delivery vehicles/ social/tribal /BC Welfare hostels at various places in Anantapur & Sri Sathya Sai districts on July 14 and 15.

They held a review meeting with officials of both the districts at Anantapur Collectorate on Saturday (July 16). Vijay Pratap Reddy presided over the meeting. He advised the officers to ensure proper implementation of PDS, ICDS, MDM and other schemes. He said the officers should ensure that AP secures the top spot among all the States in implementation of the schemes.

Food Commission member G Krishnamma, Deputy Director of AP State Food Commission P Suresh, Joint Collector of Annatapur, Sub-Collector of Sri Sathya Sai District, DCSOs, DCMs and district officials have participated in the meeting.