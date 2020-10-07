Vijayawada: Entrepreneurs support sought to make AP energy-efficient State

Vijayawada: Stating that industrial sector has major share in consumption of power in the State, Secretary for Energy Srikant Nagulapalli has appealed to the industry leaders to cooperate with the State government in making technologically advanced and energy-efficient Andhra Pradesh. He emphasised the need to strike a balance between making energy affordable and accessible to people while at the same time bringing down energy costs through implementation of energy efficiency measures.

Participating in the webinar conducted by AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) on Tuesday in coordination with Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) to discuss implementation of PAT (Perform, Achieve, Trade) scheme in energy intensive industries, the energy secretary said that energy efficiency would help a lot to the developing States like AP where industrial sector is the major consuming area with 20,026 Million Units of energy consumption per annum.

Energy efficiency is the least-cost option to meet growing energy demand and also vital for sustainable development. Energy efficient industry sector may not be a distant dream, if industry sector come forward to cooperate with government to enhance energy efficiency in industries, he said.

State government has laid special focus to improve industrial energy efficiency apart from providing reliable, quality and affordable power to industries in the State, Srikanth added. "I congratulate the 21 industries who have achieved PAT compliance in cycle-1 by saving 2,386 MU of electricity that worth around Rs 1600 crore. I request the remaining industries also to have special focus on improving energy performance in their respective units," he said.

National Energy Efficiency expert (Industry) and Director/Bureau of Energy Efficiency Dr Ashok Kumar said energy efficiency would play significant role which can contribute to energy security, enhance economy, boost industrial productivity and would provide jobs in the country.

Ashok Kumar said the BEE will fully support proactive states like Andhra Pradesh in the area of Energy Efficiency particularly in industrial sector. On behalf of BEE, Dr Ashok Kumar congratulated Andhra Pradesh energy dept and thanked Srikant Nagulapalli for his pro-active role in energy efficiency particularly in industrial sector through PAT.

Dr Ashok Kumar appreciated AP Designated Consumers for timely submission of Form-A, Form-B, Form-1, Mandatory Energy Audit Report and Monitoring and Verification Report for PAT Cycle-II and suggested to maintain the same tempo for successful implementation of PAT.

Entrepreneurs participated in the webinar expressed their views on energy efficiency and procedures to be followed.