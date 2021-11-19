Vijayawada: FAPCCI to conduct 3-day meet on gems, jewellery

Vijayawada: The Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) is organising a three-day training programme on export of gems and jewels, the procedure, documentation and marketing from November 29, organisation's programme executive SK Sahabuddin informed here in a statement on Friday.

He said that the jems and jewellery industry has been growing rapidly due to domestic and international demands and there is a shortage of skilled staff.

In order to enhance the skills for entrepreneurs with such professional management courses for jewellery making and selling, new talent should be brought into the industry as well as the existing talent can be groomed.

The objective of the programme is to create awareness about the potential of exports and opportunities in the gem and jewellery sector of micro and small entrepreneurs.

Sahabuddin appealed to the gems and jewellery merchants, goldsmiths, the CEOs of the jewellery shops, gems and jewellery selling and marketing persons to attend the programme to enhance their skills.

The programme would cover the topics including presentation of an overview of the gems and jewellery sector globally and in India, opportunities for gems and jewelries-– domestic and global, export and import policy and procedures relating to gems and jewellery, pre-and post-shipment procedure and documentation, schemes for exporters of gems and jewellery, institutions involved in promotion of gem and jewellery products, role of Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council and World Gold Council etc.

Key experts from the Gems & Jewellery Skill Council of India and senior officials from the DGFT and the industry would speak on various subjects in the programme.

For further information, the interested may contact SK Sahabuddin on mobile number 8008579624 or K Srikanth on 9391422821 or mail id.vjwfapcci@gmail.com.