Vijayawada: Fashion students made a mark in Italy

Vijayawada: The fashion and design students of Samana College of Design Studies proved their prowess in the European country like Italy which speaks volumes of our competency, said YSRCP leader Devineni Avinash while participating in the certificate distribution programme of the college here on Monday.

The students of Samana College proved their mettle on par with Milan standards for which they were given validated certificates on Monday.

Avinash congratulated the students for making their mark in Italy thereby bringing name and fame to the city of Vijayawada. He wished the students better luck to take Vijayawada to the world fashion stage.

Founder of the college Samana said that this is the first time that the students of a South Indian institute were sponsored to collaborate with Milan standards.

She said that our students are going to take part in the Italian city of Milan as per their standards. The future of the students would be brighter, if they undergo internship in Italy.