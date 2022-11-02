Vijayawada: Focus on completion of Jagananna colonies, officials told

Vijayawada (NTR District): AP State Housing Corporation Managing Director Dr Lakshmisha instructed the officials to focus more on completing the houses as well as infrastructure facilities in Jagananna layouts, which are under construction as part of Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu scheme.

After assuming charge as the Managing Director, Lakshmisha held a field visit of Nunna urban and rural layouts in Krishna district on Tuesday along with field officials.

In Nunna urban and rural, there are five layouts comprising nearly 10,000 houses that are under construction under Pedalandariki Illu scheme. It is also one of the biggest layouts in Jagananna colonies.

Interacting with the officials, Dr Lakshmisha told them to complete the houses at the earliest and all infrastructure works shall also be completed on priority basis.

Mainly water facility, electricity and internal road works are the main tasks to complete the construction of houses. He also inspected entire layout and verified construction works, machinery, godowns and enquired about material supply. He also enquired about the progress of the infrastructure works.