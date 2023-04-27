Vijayawada: Food Commission Chairman Chitta Vijay Pratap Reddy inspects Anganwadi centres

Vijayawada : AP State Food Commission Chairman Chitta Vijay Pratap Reddy on Thursday inspected Anganwadi centres at Lakshmi Ganapathi Nagar, Darsipeta, Lambadipeta and Ambedkar Nagar apart from municipal corporation primary schools at New RTC Colony and Anuradha School.

He checked stocks and registers in the centres. Schools and ICDS staff told to supply food and commodities to children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers properly. ICDS and Asha workers were told to identify pregnant women and send their data regularly.

They were asked to ensure PM Matru Vandana Yojana scheme amount of Rs 6000 sanctioned to all eligible pregnant women. The chairman noticed expired palm oil packets in Anganwadi centre at Ambedkar Nagar and expressed ire at the ICDS staff.