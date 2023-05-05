Vijayawada: Free health camp for journalists on May 13, 14

Vijayawada (NTR district) : Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Commissioner Thumma Vijay Kumar Reddy said that the I&PR department along with Health and Family Welfare department will organise a free health camp for accredited journalists at Loyola Engineering College here on May 13 and 14.

In a press statement on Thursday, Vijay Kumar Reddy said that a team of experienced doctors from reputed hospitals will offer health services in the medical camp from 7 am to 5 pm. He stated that 17 types of medical tests including mammogram, cardiac tests, ECG, 2D echo, treadmill test (TMT), ultrasound scanning, CBP, liver function, lipid profile test, thyroid, diabetic tests, X-ray, eyes and dental checkups will be done at the health camp. He further said that they are planning to put up a desk for issuing Journalist health cards on the spot to newly accredited journalists at the camp, as the Health Card is mandatory to avail further treatment at Arogyasri affiliated hospitals (referral hospital).

In order to get a Journalist Health Card, the accredited journalist has to pay Rs 1,250, and another Rs 1,250 will be paid by the State government, the I&PR Commissioner informed. He requested all journalists to make use of this opportunity.