Vijayawada: Free video consultation for cancer patients

Vijayawada: In the backdrop of the outbreak of the Covid-19, a leading cancer institute American Oncology Institute (AOI) has introduced video consultation for cancer patients to provide quality medical care to the cancer patients.

Dr N Subba Rao, medical director of American Oncology Institute said in a statement here on Tuesday that the American Oncology Institute's centres situated at Nagarjuna Hospital at Kanuru, NRI Academy at Mangalagiri and Bommidala Cancer Institute at Guntur would provide medical services to the cancer patients since they need continuous medical care.

He said that the free video consultation would facilitate the patients of Vijayawada and Guntur regions to be in touch with the doctors to seek medical help for the necessary details of their treatment procedure. The patients could visit the website of the AOI at https://www.americanongoclogy.com to get appointment for video consultation from Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm. They could also call AIO helpline 7674999238 for more details.