Vijayawada: Future belongs to IoT, says scientist Dr V Anil Kumar

Vijayawada (NTR District): Dr V Anil Kumar, scientist at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, dwelt at length on the importance of recent advancements in Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 in the field of mechanical engineering to all the registered participants from different States.

He was the chief guest at the two-week faculty development programme (FDP) on 'Application of IoT' on Monday, organised by the Department Mechanical Engineering of PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology at Kanuru on the outskirts of Vijayawada. Dr Anil Kumar also encouraged the participants to work on the latest technologies for the benefit of the society. The faculty development programme started on November 14 and will conclude on 25. The programme was sponsored by AICTE Training and Learning Academy (ATAL). The two-week programme is planned in hybrid mode, physical mode and online mode.

Dr B Raghu Kumar introduced the participants about ATAL programme. He elaborated on the assessment procedure and various rules and procedure to be followed during ATAL programme.

Principal Dr K Sivaji Babu presided over the programme and head of the Mechanical Department Dr B Raghu Kumar was the coordinator and Assistant Professor Dr T Ramakrishna was co-coordinator. The entire faculty members of the Department worked hard to make the FDP a grand success.