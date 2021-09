Vijayawada girls bag bronze medal in National Soft Tennis tourney

Vijayawada : Vijayawada's soft tennis women players excelled and bagged 18th Senior Nationals Soft Tennis doubles bronze medal.

According to Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis Association general secretary Daram Naveen Kumar, AP's doubles players N Anusha and S Yashaswini lost in semi-final match and played for bronze medal match.

Soft tennis 18th senior nationals being conducted at Diwas in Madhya Pradesh from September 24 to 30.

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Byreddy Sidhartha Reddy, Vice-Chairman and Managing DirectorDr N Prabhakar Reddy, Soft Tennis Association State president Valle Srinubabu, treasurer Abdul Khareem, Krishna district Chief Coach B Srinivasa Rao and coach Y Sivarama Krishna appreciated the bronze medal winners.