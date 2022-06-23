Vijayawada : Girls outshine boys in AP Inter results

Vijayawada : Girls outshined boys in the Intermediate results announced by Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana here on Wednesday.

Addressing the media after announcing the results, the minister said that in the first year Inter exams 61 percent of girls passed, while the percentage of boys was only 49 percent. The results were released in a record period of 28 days.

District-wise, the erstwhile Krishna district claimed top place by registering 72 percent pass and the least percentage was registered in the combined Kadapa district at 50 percent.

The minister appealed to the parents and students to visit the Intermediate Board website www.bie.ap.gov.in, https://examresults.ap.nic.in for results.

The students may apply for recounting and verification from June 25. Referring to the supplementary examination, the minister said that from August 3, they would be conducted. He assured the students that special classes would be conducted for them in the government colleges.

In the Intermediate examination conducted in May this year, 8.69 lakh students appeared, including 4.45 lakh first year students and 4.23 lakh second year students.

In addition, 72,299 vocational students also wrote the exams.

The minister said 54 percent of first year students (2.41 lakh) 61 percent of second year students (2.58 lakh) succeeded in the examination.

While only 49 percent of boys passed, the girls excelled with 61 percent in the first year, he said. Likewise, in the second year only 54 percent boys passed while 68 percent girls came out with flying colours. In the results of vocational courses, 54 percent in the first year and 52 percent in the second year passed.

The minister announced that 884 new junior colleges would be opened from this academic year which is part of the finest decisions of the chief minister.

As per the policy decision of the government, there should be two junior colleges in each mandal of 679 mandals in the State, All the high schools were upgraded into junior colleges. After assessing the number of staff in these colleges, recruitment would be taken up as per the need, he added.

The government colleges would be better than the corporate colleges, he said and appealed to the parents to admit their children in the government colleges.

The Byju's institute came forward to provide English medium classes to the 35 lakh students from 4th class to 8th class and also to conduct spoken English classes.

The students of 8th class of the government schools would be provided with tabs. He recalled that the government had already decided to provide laptops to the students under Amma Vodi scheme.