Vijayawada: Government according priority to digital education says Botcha Satyanarayana

Vijayawada : The State government will accord top priority to digital education and it has spent Rs 686 crore for the distribution of tabs to the eighth class students in government schools, said Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana here on Friday.

He said the government was trying to prepare the children to attend the examinations with the CBSE syllabus by 2024-25 and entered into agreement with BYJUs company to impart education in the digital mode.

Botcha participated as the chief guest for the ‘Technology enabled teaching and learning orientation programme to district teams’ organised at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram and Andhra Loyola college on Friday. Resource persons of education department attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Education Minister said the State government distributed tabs to the eight class students free of cost and getting them prepared to learn the subjects in digital mode.

He said 30,213 interactive flat panels (IFPs) will be arranged in the high schools, high school plus schools and pre-high schools in the State for the students studying sixth to tenth standards. He said the government also decided to supply 10,038 smart television sets to the foundation and foundation plus schools.

He said under the Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu programme the government will release another installment of Rs 352 crore. District-level resource persons attended the training classes.

The Education Minister said the State government was implementing many reforms in education and infrastructure facilities have been improved in the schools under Mana Badi Nadu Nedu programme. He said the teachers can improve teaching skills through digital teaching and enhance the quality of education in the State. Commissioner of School Education (Infrastructure) Katamneni Bhaskar, Director of Samagra Siksha B Srinivasa Rao and other officials attended the programmes held at Tummalapallai Kalakshetram and Andhra Loyola college.