Vijayawada: Government auditoriums should be given free of rent, urges artiste Sharma

Vijayawada: "Covid-19 ravaged the economy and lifelines of many sectors, including the non-profit oriented performing arts sector like music, dance and theatre arts among others since March, 2020 due to Covid-19 protocol artistes are losing their livelihood. It is also not known when the conditions will improve and artistes will be back to exhibit their performances without restrictions," said Dhulipala Amareswara Sharma, writer, musician, artiste and also a retired officer from finance sector while expressing his views with The Hans India.



Sharma said that every artiste wants to exhibit his talent and earn his bread. Unfortunately, many artistes and non-profit cultural organisations are not in a position to resume the activities in spite of partial unlocking. He felt that there is no option left over to the cultural groups, organizations at present except to utilize the online platforms to sustain their creative capital and give online performances till the normalcy is restored fully.

While expressing how best this breaking period could be utilised Amar said that all the categories of theatre craft personals who are unable to arrange their regular programmes in the auditoriums can arrange for lecture –cum-demonstrations, debates and performances through online platforms and encourage theatrical artistes so that they are motivated to continue their passionate talents in these testing times. Sharma also suggested that the organisers can conduct some online training programmes to school-going children and college youth to generate interest which will go a long way in future for the growth of our fine arts, especially theatre arts.

"Both state and Central governments may come forward to set up a 'Fine Arts & Culture Relief Fund' under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to generously help those genuine performing artistes by way of temporary grants who have lost their livelihood due to pandemic conditions till such time their economical conditions are improved. Further, the government may also consider allocating certain funds out of 'Corporate Social Responsibility' (CSR) to encourage fine arts and performing artistes to revive the unorganized cultural sector also just like other sections of public duly creating some programmes.

Next, all auditoriums run by government bodies may be given free of rent to the non-profit cultural organizations at least for 3 to 6 months for performances after the normal conditions are restored and in case of private auditoriums, government may waive electricity charges to such auditoriums where artistes are given halls on concessional rates or free of cost for 6 months. Free ration and medicines can be given to all deserving artistes who are in dire need of help and assistance for their very survival in the pandemic conditions," said Amareswara Sharma.

Sharma requested all the connoisseurs of theatre arts to come forward together to extend a helping hand to the needy theatrical groups for preserving and enhancing the creative capital.