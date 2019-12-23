Vijayawada: Government doctors, forensic experts told to help implement Disha Act

Vijayawada: The Medical and Health Department should gear up to deal with cases related to atrocities against women, said Principal Secretary of Women and Child Welfare K Damayanthi here on Monday.



Addressing the doctors in 13 districts through video conference from the Collector's camp office here, Damayanthi said the government hospitals should be ready to complete the test in cases related to atrocities against women in 24 hours to effectively implement the Disha Act which stipulated that the investigation should be completed in seven days after filing the FIR.

"There should be effective coordination between the police, Medical and Health Department, Forensic Department and Women and Child Welfare Department to complete the investigation in the stipulated time," she said.

The medical report should be submitted to the police in 24 hours and the area hospitals, district headquarters hospitals and the teaching hospitals should be ready with medical kits, she said.

The Principal Secretary instructed the officials to send the proposals to acquire necessary staff and infrastructure immediately.

She directed the medical fraternity to respond immediately when the victims of atrocities were brought to the hospitals. "The victims should be immediately given treatment by collecting samples with the help of a lady doctor and gynecologist," she said.

Dr Kritika Shukla, Director of Medical and Health Department said orientation should be given to the staff of community health centres and primary health centres to implement the Disha Act effectively.

Commissioner of Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Dr U Ramakrishna Rao said the details of the victim should be kept confidential and even the photographs should not be given to anyone. "The records of the victims should be in the safe custody of the medical officer concerned," he said. The victims should be given psychological counselling, if necessary, and legal help should also be extended. The medical officers and superintendents of hospitals of all the 13 districts were present at the video conference.