Vijayawada: GPs to get more incentives for unanimous elections

Vijayawada: The state government increased financial incentives to the gram panchayats where elections would be unanimously and appealed to all stakeholders to strive for unanimous elections as they are being held on non-party basis to preserve peace and harmony in the villages.

Addressing media here on Tuesday, panchayat raj and rural development minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said the state government released GO Rt No 34, increasing the financial incentives to panchayats where elections would be unanimous. As the elections were being held on non party basis it would be prudent to encourage unanimous elections so that the political interference would be reduced, violence would be decreased and peace and harmony would exist in the villages.

He said in 2008, gram panchayats with population up to 15,000 were given Rs 5 lakh and panchayats having population above 15,000 were awarded Rs 15 lakh and in 2013, it was Rs 7 lakh for panchayats with population up to 15,000 and Rs 20 lakh for panchayats having population above 15,000.

He said under the leadership of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Panchayat Raj Act was amended and the incentives were increased.

Panchayats with population of less than 2,000 will be awarded Rs 5 lakh, panchayats with population between 2,000 and 5,000 will be given Rs 10 lakh, panchayats with population between 5,000 to 10,000 will be awarded Rs 15 lakh and that of above 10,000 will be given Rs 20 lakh.

Municipal administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said the government had increased the incentives to strengthen the administration at village level with the aim of developing villages. He said some vested interests were trying to create conflicts among people by encouraging factions in the villages while the state government had been delivering governance with welfare and development as motto.