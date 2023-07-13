Vijayawada: HC judge worships Goddess Durga

Vijayawada: high Court Judge Justice AV Ravindra Babu visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Wednesday. He along with his family members worshipped the presiding deity Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga and performed special pujas. The temple authorities gave him a warm welcome as per temple tradition and priests offered Vedasirvachanam along with Prasadam.



On the other hand, in view of Ashada Masam around 1,000 devotees offered Saare to Goddess Sri Kanaka Durga. The temple security contract agency Agile also offered Saare to the goddess.

Meanwhile, a devotee Ch Radha Krishna Murthy of Tiruvuru donated Rs 2,00,116 for Nityannadanam. He handed over the amount to temple EO D Bhramaramba.

Likewise, Boddapati Rajani Naga Lakshmi of Rangareddy district donated Rs two lakh for Sri Malleswara Aalaya Sikharam gold plating works.