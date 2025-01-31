Vijayawada: Health camp for Hamalis held

Vijayawada: Leading fertiliser company Coromandel International Limited organised a comprehensive medical camp for Hamali workers in collaboration with ESI Hospital, Ramesh Hospital, and Centre for Sight Hospital at Krishna Canal, Tadepalli on Thursday.

The camp was aimed to provide free medical check-ups, health screenings, and treatment services to over 500 to 600 Hamali workers and their families. The medical camp offered free consultations, health assessments, and preventive care services to ensure that workers and their families receive timely medical attention. Specialised consultations were provided in various fields, including general medicine, orthopaedics, paediatrics, and dermatology, catering to a wide range of health concerns. Speaking on the occasion, KSR Chakravarthi, Regional Business Head, Coromandel International Limited emphasised the vital role of employees in ensuring the company’s success.

Srinivasa Sharma, General Manager & HR Head, highlighted the challenges faced by Hamali workers and their families, particularly in terms of healthcare access. Both ESI Hospital and Ramesh Hospital expressed their satisfaction with the success of the camp. DGM Sachidananda Reddy, Logistics Manager Prasad, HR representatives

Sudhakar and Gayathri, and officer Ragesh, who played a key role in ensuring the smooth execution of the camp were present.