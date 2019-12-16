Vijayawada: Help the poor and needy, exhorts Sindhutai Sapkal

Vijayawada: Noted social worker Sindhutai Sapkal, fondly called as the 'Mother of Orphans' on Monday called upon all sections of people to undertake social service as a responsibility and help the poor and needy people.



Receiving the Dr Pinnamaneni and Seethadevi Foundation Award along Sanskrit scholar Dr Dhulipalla Ramakrishna at a colourful function at Siddhartha Auditorium here, Sindhutai, who worked for raising orphaned children, said "Throughout my life I have faced a many difficulties as I don't have any formal education."

She said that she attempted to commit suicide at one time but decided otherwise and wanted to live for the society. Right from the stage of begging at the railway stations now coming here on a flight was a long journey, she said.

Sindhutai is fostering 1,400 orphans presently. She was presented with a citation and Rs 5 lakh in cash.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Dhulipalla Ramakrishna appealed to everyone to study Sanskrit and added that Sanskrit was mother of all languages. Telugu comprises 60 per cent of Sanskrit words and Tamil comprises 40 per cent of Sanskrit words, he pointed out.

Dr Gullapalli Nageswara Rao, chairman of Dr Pinnamaneni and Seethadevi Foundation, said that the foundation was started in the name of Dr Pinnamaneni Venkateswara Rao and his spouse Seethadevi to make their services eternal. The awards are being given for the last 29 years to the great personalities who excelled in various fields like education, sports, medicine, research, cultural and social service.

Foundation managing trustee Dr Chadalavada Sudha, Nageswara Rao, Pinnamaneni Rajeswari, Vikram, Foundation treasurer Venkateswara Rao, Trutees Magani V Srinivas, T Chandrasekhar, S Krupakara Rao and others were also present.