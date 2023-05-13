Live
Vijayawada: High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra visits Durga temple
Vijayawada (NTR district) : Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra worshipped Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri on Friday. He along with his spouse visited the temple and performed special puja to the goddess.
Temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu and priests gave him a warm welcome as per the tradition. Later, he was offered Vedasirvachanam and Prasadam by the temple authorities. Meanwhile, High Court judge Justice C Manavendranath also visited the Durga Temple. The temple authorities welcomed him as per tradition and later they offered Vedasirvachanam along with Prasadam.
On the other hand, Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat also worshipped the presiding deity, Goddess Kanaka Durga. Temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu and priests gave him a warm welcome as per tradition. Trust Board members Katta Sathayya, Budda Rambabu accompanied the VIPs.