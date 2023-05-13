  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra visits Durga temple

Vijayawada: High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra visits Durga temple
x

High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, High Court Justice Manavendranath and MP Margani Bharat at Sri Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Friday

Highlights

Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra worshipped Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri on Friday.

Vijayawada (NTR district) : Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra worshipped Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri on Friday. He along with his spouse visited the temple and performed special puja to the goddess.

Temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu and priests gave him a warm welcome as per the tradition. Later, he was offered Vedasirvachanam and Prasadam by the temple authorities. Meanwhile, High Court judge Justice C Manavendranath also visited the Durga Temple. The temple authorities welcomed him as per tradition and later they offered Vedasirvachanam along with Prasadam.

On the other hand, Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat also worshipped the presiding deity, Goddess Kanaka Durga. Temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu and priests gave him a warm welcome as per tradition. Trust Board members Katta Sathayya, Budda Rambabu accompanied the VIPs.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X