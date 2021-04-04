Vijayawada: Home Minister Sucharita praises role of caterers

Vijayawada: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said that caterers play very important role on the auspicious occasions, during family functions and other events.

She was the chief guest at the Caterers Association Federation of Andhra Pradesh state-level convention held here on Sunday.

She said that these days no event is being organised without the services of caterers and praised their services. She said that the caterers deliver different variety of foods basing on the tastes and changes taking place in society.

She added that the caterers are asking the government to give industry status to catering because it provides livelihood to a large number of workers, chefs and others. She assured the caterers association leaders that she would take their problems to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas also praised highly the services of caterers. He said that the Chief Minister would respond positively to the demands of the caterers. He said the caterers have served many poor people during the lockdown.

Vijayawada central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Caterers Association representatives Addepalli Ravi Kumar, Jonnalagadda Ramesh Babu, Vijay Kaulvar, Teja Subramanyam, FAIC president Somani Narendra, South Zone chairman Atul and others were present.

Experts explained about the GST rules to be followed by the caterers and food standards to be maintained by the caterers. The association members discussed various issues at the convention.