Vijayawada : Hopes high for rise in mango exports this year

Vijayawada : Stating that there is a good scope for mango exports from Andhra Pradesh this season, commissioner of the department of horticulture S S Sridhar said that the state government is taking measures for export of mangoes from the state to other states and abroad.

He said there is huge demand for quality mangoes in Europe, Gulf countries and other places. "The mango exports were badly affected last year due to corona pandemic," he recalled and hoped that this year there would be increased opportunities for mango exports from the AP.

Sridhar participated in the mango buyers and sellers meet organised by Agriculture and Processed food Exports Development Authority (APEDA) at a hotel here on Tuesday. Hundreds of farmers from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, buyers and exporters participated in the one-day meeting. The APEDA has chosen Krishna district recently for promoting the mango crop in the district.

Addressing the gathering, Sridhar said that India has share of four per cent in mango production in the world. He suggested that mango farmers grow quality mangoes using modern cultivation methods and assured horticulture department would give full cooperation for exports of mangoes.

Dr YSR Agriculture University vice-chancellor Dr T Janakiram said the government is extending full cooperation for growing quality mangoes without residues. He said the university is into the research as to how to grow the good quality mangoes.

He suggested that farmers use covers to protect the mangoes from pest and bad weather conditions. He felt farmers must have awareness to protect the fruits for some days after harvesting.

APEDA assistant general manager L Nagpal said APEDA promotes agriculture and processed food from India. He said the APEDA has a share of 50 per cent in total agriculture exports from India to other countries. There is a scope for high returns on mango exports to other countries particularly Europe, the Gulf and the USA, he added.

Joint directors of horticulture P Hanumantha Rao and M Venkateswarlu, APEDA marketing manager U Dharma Rao, officials from horticulture department, exporters and farmers attended the meeting. Agreements were signed for purchase of 500 metric tonnes of mangoes during the meeting.