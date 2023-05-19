Vijayawada: Hotel management students secure placements in United States of America

Vijayawada (NTR district) : NRI TDP, which is an associated body of TDP, has taken up a programme to provide jobs in United States of America for the unemployed youth of Andhra Pradesh. As part of this programme, two hotel management students - Talari Surendra (Kurnool) and Shaik Imtiaz Mohammad (Anantapur) - got jobs in Texas and Pennsylvania. TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh handed over the offer letters to the students during his padayatra, at the campsite in Nandyal on Thursday. Lokesh congratulated the students on their success.

NRI TDP Empowerment Centre Chief Mentor Dr Ravi Vemuru, US coordinator M Mallik and orthopaedic surgeon G Rajasekhar were present.