Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Jagan suppressing voice of democratic institutions: Congress

Vijayawada: Jagan suppressing voice of democratic institutions: Congress
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president S Sailajanath has strongly condemned the abolition of State Legislative Council on Monday.

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president S Sailajanath has strongly condemned the abolition of State Legislative Council on Monday.

In a press release, the PCC chief strongly reacted to the decision taken by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP to abolish the Council.

Sailajanath recalled that Jagan's father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy had restored the Legislative Council on his birthday on July 8, 2004. But now YS Jagan took a foolish decision to abolish it, the former Minister said.

He felt the Jagan government had failed on the three capitals issue and the decision to abolish Council reflects his dictatorial attitude.

He opined that Jagan had abolished the Council as his government could not pass the AP CRDA (Repeal) Bill and 3 capitals Bill in the Upper House.

The decision to abolish Council is nothing but suppressing the voice of democratic institutions, he said.

He said the opinion expressed by Jagan on abolition of Council was irrational and recalled that the Chief Minister had earlier questioned if it was necessary to spend Rs 60 crore a year to run the Upper House.

Sailajanath wondered how the Chief Minister could spend Rs 1,400 crore to paint the village panchayat buildings with YSRCP colours.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Charminar: Telangana Staff contribute for expediting works27 Jan 2020 9:11 PM GMT

Charminar: Telangana Staff contribute for expediting works

Hyderabad: Free health camp today
Hyderabad: Free health camp today
Nampally: Adithi
Nampally: Adithi's Arangetram enthralls audience
MyVoice: Views of our readers - 27 Jan
MyVoice: Views of our readers - 27 Jan
Musheerabad: Vivek panel wins basti welfare body polls
Musheerabad: Vivek panel wins basti welfare body polls

More From Entertainment

More >>
Tollywood actor Ali to enter Hollywood27 Jan 2020 8:18 PM GMT

Tollywood actor Ali to enter Hollywood

Disha Patani on cloud nine
Disha Patani on cloud nine
Pranutan Bhal in
Pranutan Bhal in 'quirky comedy'
Priyanka pays tribute to Kobe Bryant
Priyanka pays tribute to Kobe Bryant
Sharwanand turns farmer
Sharwanand turns farmer


Top