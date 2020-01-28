Vijayawada: Jagan suppressing voice of democratic institutions: Congress

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president S Sailajanath has strongly condemned the abolition of State Legislative Council on Monday.

In a press release, the PCC chief strongly reacted to the decision taken by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP to abolish the Council.

Sailajanath recalled that Jagan's father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy had restored the Legislative Council on his birthday on July 8, 2004. But now YS Jagan took a foolish decision to abolish it, the former Minister said.

He felt the Jagan government had failed on the three capitals issue and the decision to abolish Council reflects his dictatorial attitude.

He opined that Jagan had abolished the Council as his government could not pass the AP CRDA (Repeal) Bill and 3 capitals Bill in the Upper House.

The decision to abolish Council is nothing but suppressing the voice of democratic institutions, he said.

He said the opinion expressed by Jagan on abolition of Council was irrational and recalled that the Chief Minister had earlier questioned if it was necessary to spend Rs 60 crore a year to run the Upper House.

Sailajanath wondered how the Chief Minister could spend Rs 1,400 crore to paint the village panchayat buildings with YSRCP colours.