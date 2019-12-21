Vijayawada: Jana Sena extends support to agitating farmers

Vijayawada: Jana Sena Party extended support to the farmers' agitation in the capital region against the three capitals mooted by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Jana Sena leader and party's political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar and party leader K Nagababu visited Mandadam and along with the villagers sat in a protest against the government on the main road on Friday.

They strongly opposed the three capitals proposal of the State government. They assured the farmers that they would extend support in their fight for justice.

Later speaking to media, Manohar said most of the farmers, who gave their lands to the government were small farmers and they are worried about their future.

The villagers pointed out that the local YSRCP leaders were not visiting the villages for the past few days. The angry villagers told the Jana Sena leaders that no development works were taken up in the last six months after the YSRCP government came to power.

They alleged that the expert committee did not visit all parts of the State and submitted a false report to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. They alleged that the Chief Minister was behaving like Hitler and demanded that he must withdraw his decision of three capitals.