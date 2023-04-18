Vijayawada: Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan Pawan demands YSRCP leaders to apologise for 'anti-Telangana' remarks

Vijayawada : Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan on Monday demanded Andhra Pradesh's ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to tender an unconditional apology to people of Telangana for certain comments made by its leaders.

Pawan found fault with the remarks made by some leaders of YSRCP in reaction to a statement by a Telangana Minister.

The Jana Sena chief said that he personally felt bad about the way in which YSRCP leaders and Ministers blamed people of Telangana, criticised Telangana region and used words hurting Telangana self-respect. He advised the YSRCP leaders to mind their language.

The JSP leader said he always maintained that rulers and people were different. "If the Telangana Minister has made remarks which are insulting to Andhra Pradesh, criticise him but don't drag people of Telangana into any controversy," he told YSRCP leaders. The actor-politician demanded that senior leadership of YSRCP should respond to this. He reminded them that they have houses and businesses in Telangana.

Pawan Kalyan pointed out that Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, who made certain remarks in reaction to Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao's statement, had business in Telangana. The JSP leader said Botcha's family had a cable business in Telangana.

He said if a Minister says something wrong, his Ministerial colleagues and the Chief Minister should condemn such remarks.

He said leaders from both the States should avoid making any remarks against the people of the other State.