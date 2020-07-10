Vijayawada: Kambhampadu to get dialysis centre

Vijayawada: District collector Md Imtiaz on Thursday asked the revenue and medical and health department officials to submit details for the setting up of dialysis centre at Kambhampadu village of A Konduru mandal in Krishna district.

He visited the village and interacted with the villagers and enquired about the measures being taken to create awareness on Coronavirus. He said kidney patients in Kambhampadu village are going to Vijayawada and Nuzvid for the dialysis treatment. The villagers have narrated their problems to the collector for not having dialysis centre, for which he responded positively and asked the Tahsildar Balakrishna Reddy and the mandal development officer Gausia Begum to take appropriate steps.