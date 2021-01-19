Vijayawada: KDCC Bank making strides after Yarlagadda takes over

Vijayawada: The Krishna District Cooperative Central Bank, after YSRCP leader Yarlagadda Venkatrao took over as the chairman in December 2019, has introduced various commendable changes in the banking services for its growth and welfare of various sections of people in the district.

The bank has granted Rs 185 crore for 1,618 farmers under Karshak Mitra and Rs 257 crore for 2,606 farmers under Rythu Nestam scheme with the introduction of new loan schemes for farmers.

Likewise, the maximum loan limit for DWCRA women was enhanced from Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. The loan limit for personal loans to the Central and the State government employees was enhanced from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. The loan limit of the Cooperative societies employees was also enhanced to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 6 lakh and the interest rate was decreased to 12 percent.

In a statement here on Monday, Venkatrao informed that the bank has introduced various schemes for the students, disabled persons, small traders, street vendors and merchants. In an innovate way, the bank introduced a compensation of Rs 25,000 to the farmers who lost their bullocks accidentally.

He recalled that the KDCC Bank has donated Rs 1.31 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund to control Covid19 with the cooperation of the staff of PACS and the bank staff. The bank has taken a decision to start three more branches in Vijayawada.