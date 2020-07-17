Vijayawada: Liquor bottles worth 70 lakh destroyed

Vijayawada: Krishna district police crushed more than 14,000 liquor bottles, which were smuggled from Telangana into Andhra Pradesh during the last few weeks. The value of these bottles is estimated at Rs 70 lakh.



The state government has constituted Special Enforcement Bureau to check the smuggling and illegal supply of liquor and sand in the state. The Special Enforcement Bureau teams and the district police are keeping vigil on the main roads, highways and others bordering Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The police have seized 14,278 liquor bottles under 10 police station limits.

In the presence of Special Enforcement Bureau Director P Ramakrishna, Eluru range DIG K V Mohana Rao, Krishna district superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu, Special Enforcement Bureau Additional superintendent of police Vakul Jindal and other officials, the liquor bottles were crushed with road roller at the district police office in Machilipatnam.

Ramakrishna said the police would take stern action against the liquor smugglers. He praised the Krishna district police and SEB teams for seizing more than 14,000 liquor bottles in recent weeks. These bottles were smuggled from Telangana and the traders are doing this business to earn profits. Compared to the Andhra Pradesh liquor, the prices are less in Telangana. So, the traders are buying liquor in Telangana and have been selling in AP.