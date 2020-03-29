Vijayawada: Lockdown brings down power use

Vijayawada: As the lockdown continues in the state and all commercial establishments halting their activities, the power consumption declined in the state by 20 per cent in the last one-week.

It came down to 154 million units (MU) by March 28 compared to 196 MU to 200 MU before the shutdown was announced on March 23.

It may be noted that due to the impact of coronavirus threat and to check the spread of virus, lockdown has been imposed by the state and the Union governments from March 23 to 31 and later extended to April 14.

With commercial activities grinding to a halt, the energy department is planning to ensure uninterrupted supply to domestic sector as people are staying at their homes most of the day. According to information, the power utilities in the state are on high alert and been trying to ensure quality power supply.

Uninterrupted power supply is must for local bodies to supply drinking water to people and for other departments like medical and healthcare, police, hospitals and other government offices.

The power demand in domestic sector is likely to increase due to rise in temperatures in the state. The power generating stations are decreasing the production and some units were already shut in the state.

According to information, the power stations under APGenco, despite fall in demand, have a capacity to generate 3,370 MW.

Five units of Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant (RTPP), four units of Dr Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (Dr NTTPS), one unit in SDSTPS, one unit of Kudigi and a 40 MW unit in Valluru were shut down in the state due to fall in demand.

On the other hand, the APGenco has fully focused on increasing its coal stocks that are needed for at least 20 days.